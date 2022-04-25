Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted Positive Grid Spark Amp & Xsonic Airstep Spark Edition
marmel

#295810 25-Apr-2022 13:45
Thought I would list here before going onto Trademe.

 

 

 

Spark Amp $300 plus courier (approx $30)

 

Xsonic Airstep Spk $80 plus courier ($10)

 

 

 

Positive Grid Spark Amp in near new condition, has only been used for less than 10 hours. Comes in the box with charger.

 

These are an extremely versatile little practice amp with great reviews, you can use them for electric, acoustic and bass.

 

Full details here:

 

Positive Grid Spark

 

 

 

 

 

I am also selling a Xsonic Airstep Spark Edition, as new in the box.

 

Again very versatile, you can now use it with several different firmware builds which means it can be used in different ways, including as a copy of the Positive Grid pedal which is more expensive and not as well built as the Xsonic model.

 

Xsonic Airstep Spk

 

 

 

 

lookout
  #2916982 21-May-2022 22:36
Did these ever sell?

marmel

  #2916986 21-May-2022 22:46
lookout:

Did these ever sell?



Amp has sold, still have the pedal.

