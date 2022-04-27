Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTD: Power supply DLink 323 NAS

#295826 27-Apr-2022 10:41
Many moons ago, I obtained a DLink 323 NAS (https://eu.dlink.com/uk/en/products/dns-323-sharecenter-2-bay-network-storage-enclosure) without a power supply, but some kind soul here supplied me with one, which came with another same model NAS :) 

 

Now I'm looking to get the 2nd one up and running.......  so Im looking for another power supply :D Dont suppose anyone has one kicking around ? :)

 

I know, these units are ancient, slow and SMB based, but there is open source firmware out there to keep them going as it were, and they do what I need :)

 

TIA

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Dynamic
3397 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907258 27-Apr-2022 11:51
Perhaps throw us the specs of the power supply, in case any of us have compatible spares?  My guess is that you may struggle to find an original.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
fritzman
271 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2908245 29-Apr-2022 12:19
I used to own the same NAS and iirc the plug is the same as one I have for an external drive... in any event, mine a 12v pin, a 5v pin and 2 earth pins at 34W

 

Do you want to check and see if this is anything like the power you need, as from memory, the actual brick (that I have) is a lot smaller.

 

I'm in Tauranga.




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP X360 Spectre Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

