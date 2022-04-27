I recently purchased this machine, it's only a couple of weeks old. I'm tossing up whether I want to upgrade to the 32GB model for my workflow, just investigating options around how I could potentially manage it instead. I'm still not 100% sure just yet, since theres a fair wait for another machine to be built and delivered (5-8 week delay).

But wanted to gauge to see if there would be any interest for this unit before I even consider it?

Specs:

- 14" 2021 Model in Space grey

- 16GB Ram

- 1TB SSD

- M1 Pro (upgraded from base), 10 CPU, 16 GPU, 16 Neural Engine cores





Rest is as you expect. Purchased it from JB Hifi, so comes with warranty and all that jazz. I unpacked the charger, but hasn't been used (I have a USB-C dock). I was thinking around the $3900.