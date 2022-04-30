Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedSold: Netgear Orbi RBK23 Mesh system
mrgsm021

968 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295868 30-Apr-2022 17:48
Hi guys,

 

Just upgraded to a WiFi 6 set up so the Orbi is surplus to requirements.

 

It's 3-pack consisting of a main router and 2 satellites, speed rating up to AC2200 and its 2.4Ghz/5Ghz/5Ghz tri-band, great for dedicated wireless backhaul, however I had set up Ethernet backhaul to each satellite.

 

Works very well and coverage was excellent for my two-storey house.

 

This would be more than capable of handling 300/100 fibre.

 

I had this sitting behind my ER-X so never had it plugged into ONT directly so can't confirm if it can route gigabit, although speed tests done within the Orbi app gets between 800-900Mbps down and over 500Mbps up so it could do.

 

Looking for $170

 

Pick up in Flat Bush or from Smales Farm on Tuesdays and Thursdays

 

Would prefer not to ship due to the size of the box but could ship without it at buyer expense.

 

maxeon
1185 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908748 30-Apr-2022 17:50
Keen. Will PM

mrgsm021

968 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2908837 30-Apr-2022 22:09
SOLD pending pick up & payment

Thank you Geekzone

mrgsm021

968 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2908935 1-May-2022 11:11
SOLD!

