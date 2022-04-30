Decommissioned after upgrade. No HDD's. Fully working though. In box with NAS, power supply, HDD screws and Ethernet cable.

Note: One of the HDD bay catches is dicky and won't stay closed. Does not affect operation and should be easy to fix/replace as it's a standard catch.

Great to use a spare NAS for backups or as a Surveillance recorder. Supports 2 IP cameras free-of-charge.

Datasheet here: https://global.download.synology.com/download/Document/Hardware/DataSheet/DiskStation/10-year/DS710+/enu/Synology_DS710_Plus_Data_Sheet_enu.pdf

Review here: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/synology-disk-station-ds710-plus-review/

Collect Beach Haven, Auckland

$100