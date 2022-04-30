Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Homelab clean out. CPU's, RAM, motherboards, cases, servers, NIC's, HBA's
Mantis

#295872 30-Apr-2022 22:16
Clearing out a bunch of homelab and excess gear, all working unless specified otherwise. Can pick up from Feilding, happy to meet or deliver in Palmerston North, may be able to arrange something if not too far away. Otherwise should be able to ship anything at your cost with the exception of the monitor, Lenovo server, and rack mount cases. Everything is being sold separately, the CPU/memory pictured installed on the motherboards are not included unless you buy them as well.

 

Photos are here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/vpzP1sXULApzpnRXA

 

Let me know if you want any more photos of any items.

 

 

 

Lenovo x3560 M5 server - $400
2U, 2 x 750W PSU’s, 2 x Xeon E5-2640v4 CPU’s, rails, 10G network card, advanced IMM licence. NO memory is included. 4 x 2.5 drive caddies are included.

 

 

 

LG 27 inch 4k monitor 27UD68-W - $200
https://www.lg.com/global/business/monitors/lg-27UD68-W

Purchased late 2016, nothing wrong with this, no dead pixels. Selling as have upgraded to an ultrawide.

 

 

 

3u 16 bay case - $50

 

16 x 3.5 sata/SAS bays, can also take 2.5 drives. 1 caddy is a bit munted but still works. No rails, no screws for drives. Comes with a PSU but not sure if it’s working properly (PC in this case used to randomly restart every week or so). It’s a weird size PSU so may be hard to replace so case is going cheap. The backplane is 4 x 4 port SATA (16 ports total), so lots of sata and power cables needed. Will also include a SSD drive bay that goes where the DVD drive went.

 

 

 

Supermicro 1u case - $20

 

Includes basic rails, and an exceptionally noisy PSU if you want. 4 x 3.5 SATA/SAS bays.

 

 

 

Intel S1200V3RPS motherboard - $40
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/71385/intel-server-board-s1200v3rps.html

Going cheap as the BMC/management doesn’t seem to be working (doesn’t get an IP). Everything else works (including both NIC’s). Includes IO shield.

 

 

 

Intel S1200V3RPL motherboard - $80
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/71384/intel-server-board-s1200v3rpl.html

 

Includes IO shield.

 

 

 

Supermicro X10SLM-F motherboard $100
https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/motherboard/x10slm-f

 

BIOS has been updated, does NOT include regular IO shield, but I can include one (and a heatsink) for a 1u chassis (included IO shield won’t fit a regular case).

 

 

 

Asrock Rack E3C224D2I mini ITX motherboard - $90
https://www.asrockrack.com/general/productdetail.asp?Model=E3C224D2I#Specifications

 

Includes IO shield, good working condition

 

 

 

Intel CPU’s:

 

Xeon E3-1220v3         $30
Xeon E3-1231v3         $50
Xeon E3-1246v3         $60
Core i3 4130              $10
2 x Xeon E5-2603v2   $free (just pay shipping)

 

 

 

Memory (all is unregistered/unbuffered and works with the above CPU's and motherboards):

 

DDR3 1600 ECC 8 GB x 5 - $25 each
DDR3 1333 ECC 8 GB x 1 - $20 each
DDR3 1600 ECC 2 GB x 6 - $5 each
DDR3 1600 non ECC 8 GB x 1 - $25

 

 

 

Thin clients:

 

$free - HP T520: 2GB RAM, 8 GB SSD. 1 Screw on the stand is missing but still works. No power supply
$30 - HP T620: 8 GB DDR3 RAM, no SSD (I might have an 8 or 16 GB one somewhere). Includes power supply and stand.

 

 

 

LSI SAS/sata HBA’s - $20 each

 

3 x IBM M1115/M1015 and 1 x Dell ???. They are all pretty much the same HBA, two definitely have IT mode firmware, not sure about the other two but all of them are recognised and shouldn’t be hard to flash if necessary.

 

 

 

Have cables too these card too for $5 each:

 

4 x SFF8087 to 4 x sata
3 x SFF8087 to SFF8087 (2 x longer, 1 shorter)

 

 

 

2 x Intel PRO/1000 PT Dual Port 1G network cards (HP branded) - $10 each

 

1 x Intel quad port PRO/1000 PT network card - $20

 

 

 

2 x Dell branded external SAS cards - $free (just pay shipping)
These are both recognised by linux, but are pretty old now.

 

 

 

LSI PCIe SAS card - $free
1 x SFF8087 connector, x4 PCIe. Pretty sure this one only supports 2TB drives.

Marmalade
  #2909003 1-May-2022 19:23
Hey, I'll take the two thin clients please :)

maslink
  #2909093 2-May-2022 07:30
I’m keen on the monitor

nedkelly
  #2909243 2-May-2022 11:46
Keen on the ITX board, some ram and a CPU, will send you a PM.




Mantis

  #2909259 2-May-2022 12:44
Update on what is left:

 

Lenovo x3560 M5 server - $400 - Apologies the CPU's are actually 2 x E5-2630v4 (not 2640's)
3u 16 bay case - $50
Supermicro 1u case - $20

 

LG 27 inch 4k monitor 27UD68-W - $200 (pending, have PM'd you maslink)

 

Intel S1200V3RPS motherboard - $40
Intel S1200V3RPL motherboard - $80
Asrock Rack E3C224D2I mini ITX motherboard - $90 (pending sold)

 

Xeon E3-1231v3 - $50 (pending sold)
Core i3 4130 - $10
2 x Xeon E5-2603v2 - $free (just pay shipping)

 

DDR3 1600 ECC 8 GB x 1 - $25 each (pending sold)
DDR3 1333 ECC 8 GB x 1 - $20 each (pending sold)
DDR3 1600 ECC 2 GB x 6 - $5 each
DDR3 1600 non ECC 8 GB x 1 - $25

 

HP T520 thin client - $free
1 x Dell/LSI HBA - $20 (pending sold)
3 x SFF8087 to SFF8087 cables (2 x longer, 1 shorter) $5 each
2 x Intel PRO/1000 PT Dual Port 1G network cards (HP branded) - $10 each
1 x Intel quad port PRO/1000 PT network card - $20
2 x Dell branded external SAS cards - $free (just pay shipping)
LSI PCIe SAS card - $free (just pay shipping)

Lias
  #2909318 2-May-2022 13:22
Mantis:

 

Intel S1200V3RPS motherboard - $40
Intel S1200V3RPL motherboard - $80
2 x Dell branded external SAS cards - $free (just pay shipping)

 

Keen on these.




xkicken
  #2909647 3-May-2022 13:48
what is the size for the 12 bay 3u case

mokoshakalaka
  #2909664 3-May-2022 14:23
Keen on the dell hba if it falls through.

The intel quad port card is full height bracket?



Mantis

  #2909672 3-May-2022 14:51
xkicken:

 

what is the size for the 12 bay 3u case

 

 

Sorry the 12 bay case has now sold.

 


mokoshakalaka: Keen on the dell hba if it falls through.

 

The intel quad port card is full height bracket?

 


Yeah, all the network cards have the full height brackets. Sorry the dell HBA has already sold.

 

 

 


Items left are:
Lenovo x3560 M5 server - $400
Supermicro 1u case - $20
Core i3 4130 - $10
2 x Xeon E5-2603v2 - $free (just pay shipping)
DDR3 1600 ECC 2 GB x 6 - $5 each
DDR3 1600 non ECC 8 GB x 1 - $25
3 x SFF8087 to SFF8087 cables (2 x longer, 1 shorter) $5 each
2 x Intel PRO/1000 PT Dual Port 1G network cards (HP branded) - $10 each
1 x Intel quad port PRO/1000 PT network card - $20
LSI PCIe SAS1064 card - $free (just pay shipping)

