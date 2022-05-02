$40.

iPad Air 2 - 16 GB, No Cellular. White/Silver colour.

Cosmetically in excellent condition, screen is perfect. Battery condition is fine, but the entire thing is getting old now.

Comes with a heavy duty kids cover in purple colour, as per here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/ipad-accessories/cases-bags-protectors/listing/3572176186

Does NOT come with earpods, charging cable or anything else. Just the iPad and case.

Will ship at buyers cost, or pickup from either Westgate during busines hours, or Hillcrest, North Shore after hours.