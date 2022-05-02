Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Ipad Air 2
mkissin

#295887 2-May-2022 14:36
$40.

 

 

 

iPad Air 2 - 16 GB, No Cellular. White/Silver colour.

 

Cosmetically in excellent condition, screen is perfect. Battery condition is fine, but the entire thing is getting old now.

 

Comes with a heavy duty kids cover in purple colour, as per here: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/tablets-e-book-readers/ipad-accessories/cases-bags-protectors/listing/3572176186

 

 

 

Does NOT come with earpods, charging cable or anything else. Just the iPad and case.

 

 

 

Will ship at buyers cost, or pickup from either Westgate during busines hours, or Hillcrest, North Shore after hours.

 

 

dryburn
  #2909381 2-May-2022 14:39
Interested!

mkissin

  #2909388 2-May-2022 15:10
Thanks all, sold pending pickup.

quebec
  #2909392 2-May-2022 15:21
Would have been a perfect kids tablet. Missed by few minutes :(

