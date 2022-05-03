Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi all,

 

I have an Avocado tree ( Hass ) and I have sprouted some of the pips, I would like to have a go at grafting.

 

In case you did not know, Avocado do not grow true to type, that is why a tree has to be grafted to get the correct fruit.

 

I am on the lookout for Reed or Bacon Scion wood i.e. cuttings.

 

if you have an Avocado tree that you are going to prune in winter, can you send me a PM when done and I will come and grab some cuttings.

 

I have not tried grafting Avocado before but have failed at Feijoa and a few others so will be a bit of fun I hope.

 

If you have other known variety's I would be keen.

 

Thanks

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Sorry my trees are a long way from Auckland but I did some bud grafting a month ago on some avo seedlings and two out of six were successful. I'm going to try some more in spring once the sap starts flowing again.

It might be getting a bit late to graft now and I don't know how Avo scion wood would store. You could also practice with your Hass material to get a feel for how the bark slips and inserting the bud wood. Depending on how big your seedlings are go nuts and do multiple grafts. Regardless just give it a crack lots of fun.

My BIL has an avo tree. I'll ask him what variety. He's a 10 minute drive from you.

networkn:

 

My BIL has an avo tree. I'll ask him what variety. He's a 10 minute drive from you.

 

Brilliant, thank you

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

