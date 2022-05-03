Hi all,

I have an Avocado tree ( Hass ) and I have sprouted some of the pips, I would like to have a go at grafting.

In case you did not know, Avocado do not grow true to type, that is why a tree has to be grafted to get the correct fruit.

I am on the lookout for Reed or Bacon Scion wood i.e. cuttings.

if you have an Avocado tree that you are going to prune in winter, can you send me a PM when done and I will come and grab some cuttings.

I have not tried grafting Avocado before but have failed at Feijoa and a few others so will be a bit of fun I hope.

If you have other known variety's I would be keen.

Thanks

John