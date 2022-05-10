Donate to Geekzone
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS: Brand New unopened iPhone 12
1024kb
973
posts
Ultimate Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber
#
295974
10-May-2022 16:28
Surplus to requirements, brand new, unopened iPhone 12. White, 64GB.
Pricespy tells me best retail is $1100.
GZ price $800 + courier.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz
iamsammajor
337
posts
Ultimate Geek
#2912535
11-May-2022 07:58
where you based? correct to assume the warranty starts from activation of the phone?
cheers:)
shim99
52
posts
Master Geek
ID Verified
#2912536
11-May-2022 08:19
PM sent.
1024kb
973
posts
Ultimate Geek
ID Verified
Subscriber
#2912569
11-May-2022 10:07
Sold. Thank you Geekzone.
Megabyte - so geek it megahertz
