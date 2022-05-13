I'm looking for more of these books (There are a few missing) to finish my collection. I don't mind some doubles as some of them have a few issues.
Wow.. I had 'Computer Battlegames''.. I didn't remember until I saw the cover un the photo above.. was a weird feeling..
Anyone interested in looking at any of these books can do so, Usborne made PDFs of them available for free access: https://usborne.com/nz/books/computer-and-coding-books
I own several of them but I'm not interested in parting with them since they bring back such happy memories... 🙂
LennonNZ: I already got some from there :-)
Yes some are worth quite a bit these days..
A lot of stuff has gone that way. I have an almost complete collection of Iron Crown/Rolemaster books that I mostly got second-hand when I was a student (and by "second-hand" I mean played once and then sold, so near-new). A few years ago I happened to google one or two of them and was astounded at what these $5 purchases sell for now even in less-than-new condition.