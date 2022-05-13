Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: 1980's Usborne Computer Books
LennonNZ

2444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#295994 13-May-2022 09:03
I'm looking for more of these books (There are a few missing) to finish my collection. I don't mind some doubles as some of them have a few issues.









danielparker
157 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913251 13-May-2022 09:15
Wow.. I had 'Computer Battlegames''.. I didn't remember until I saw the cover un the photo above.. was a weird feeling.. 

MurrayM
2207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2913370 13-May-2022 11:46
Anyone interested in looking at any of these books can do so, Usborne made PDFs of them available for free access: https://usborne.com/nz/books/computer-and-coding-books

 

I own several of them but I'm not interested in parting with them since they bring back such happy memories... 🙂

LennonNZ

2444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2913557 13-May-2022 14:50
Yes. Some are available as PDF.



tchart
2125 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2913620 13-May-2022 17:04
There is a NZ Vintage Computing group on Facebook. Might pay to ask on there.

I’ve tried my luck buying some on Trademe but apparently they are rather desirable.

LennonNZ

2444 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2913626 13-May-2022 17:20
I already got some from there :-)

Yes some are worth quite a bit these days..

neb

neb
6567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913633 13-May-2022 17:38
LennonNZ: I already got some from there :-)

Yes some are worth quite a bit these days..

 

 

A lot of stuff has gone that way. I have an almost complete collection of Iron Crown/Rolemaster books that I mostly got second-hand when I was a student (and by "second-hand" I mean played once and then sold, so near-new). A few years ago I happened to google one or two of them and was astounded at what these $5 purchases sell for now even in less-than-new condition.

CYaBro
3826 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2913642 13-May-2022 18:24
I have a copy of the Understanding the Micro book. :D

