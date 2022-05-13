Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
WTB- Google chromecast or anything similar
geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


#296009 13-May-2022 21:16
Want to project video from mobile to TV during a call.

Location preferred - anywhere near Wellington.

Thanks




Humor makes us humans !

mokoshakalaka
68 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2913781 13-May-2022 22:36
I have a Chromecast 2nd gen (NC2-6A5) available (Auckland) if you don't get any replies from people in Wellington

Stu

Stu
Hammered
6640 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2913784 13-May-2022 22:42
I'd be interested to know what video call apps let you cast incoming video during a call. Or have I read the post incorrectly?




It’s not that I’m agoraphobic, it’s just not safe to go out anymore.

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

Referral Links: Sharesies Backblaze 

 

 

Hammerer
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2913788 13-May-2022 23:04
I have a couple of Chromecasts I’m not using. From memory, they are a 2nd gen and a 2nd gen Ultra.

 

I am in Lower Hutt but am out of town this weekend so can’t confirm the models until Monday.

 

Stu: I'd be interested to know what video call apps let you cast incoming video during a call. Or have I read the post incorrectly?

 

I assumed the OP is screen casting.



geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2913858 14-May-2022 09:52
Hammerer:

I have a couple of Chromecasts I’m not using. From memory, they are a 2nd gen and a 2nd gen Ultra.


I am in Lower Hutt but am out of town this weekend so can’t confirm the models until Monday.


Stu: I'd be interested to know what video call apps let you cast incoming video during a call. Or have I read the post incorrectly?


I assumed the OP is screen casting.



Awesome. I can wait for the weekend.

Yes you are right, I to am planning to do a zoom call or whatsapp call and screencast so kids can see their parents from other room.

I have to try if easier with chromecast or purchase a usb-c to hdmi adapter.

Thanks




Humor makes us humans !

maxeon
1186 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914240 15-May-2022 15:04
I have a google tv chromecast imported from AU with NZ Plug. If you are keen PM me. 

Hammerer
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2914337 15-May-2022 21:54
I have two 2nd generation black Chromecasts NZ-new with original power supplies

 

Chromecast model NC2-6A5 FullHD WiFi

 

Chromecast Ultra model NC2-6A5-D 4K WiFi/Ethernet

 

PM me if you’re interested and we can arrange trade and delivery - I’m probably in Wellington (and Porirua) tomorrow afternoon.

maxeon
1186 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914384 16-May-2022 09:52
FYI - The model I have is GA01919-AU – Snow

 

Pics of it is here

 

Pick up is in Flat Bush, Auckland or can ship nationwide. 

 

I am looking for $120. 



jonathan18
6200 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2914402 16-May-2022 09:58
@maxeon: Just be mindful the GCCWGTV is that or a little bit less new - https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5549884

maxeon
1186 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2914410 16-May-2022 10:23
jonathan18: @maxeon: Just be mindful the GCCWGTV is that or a little bit less new - https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5549884

 

I have imported this from Australia because the anyone that is selling in NZ are parallel imported versions with USA or Japan Plugs and also the Android versions and updates are completly irrelavent to Aus/NZ. 

 

Mine is a Australian version that is as close as we can get for NZ. 

geekbhaji

207 posts

Master Geek


  #2914574 16-May-2022 14:33
@Hammerer- kindly provided the Chromecast and even delivered it. Big thanks mate. I am sure lots of kids and their caretakers will appreciate it.


Now I only have to take it to the location and test how it goes :)




Humor makes us humans !

