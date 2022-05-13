Want to project video from mobile to TV during a call.
Location preferred - anywhere near Wellington.
Thanks
I have a Chromecast 2nd gen (NC2-6A5) available (Auckland) if you don't get any replies from people in Wellington
I have a couple of Chromecasts I’m not using. From memory, they are a 2nd gen and a 2nd gen Ultra.
I am in Lower Hutt but am out of town this weekend so can’t confirm the models until Monday.
Stu: I'd be interested to know what video call apps let you cast incoming video during a call. Or have I read the post incorrectly?
I assumed the OP is screen casting.
Hammerer:
I have a google tv chromecast imported from AU with NZ Plug. If you are keen PM me.
I have two 2nd generation black Chromecasts NZ-new with original power supplies
Chromecast model NC2-6A5 FullHD WiFi
Chromecast Ultra model NC2-6A5-D 4K WiFi/Ethernet
PM me if you’re interested and we can arrange trade and delivery - I’m probably in Wellington (and Porirua) tomorrow afternoon.
jonathan18: @maxeon: Just be mindful the GCCWGTV is that or a little bit less new - https://pricespy.co.nz/product.php?p=5549884
I have imported this from Australia because the anyone that is selling in NZ are parallel imported versions with USA or Japan Plugs and also the Android versions and updates are completly irrelavent to Aus/NZ.
Mine is a Australian version that is as close as we can get for NZ.