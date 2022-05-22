Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
[FS] Microsoft Surface Go - Intel Pentium - 8Gb - 128Gb SSD - Windows 10
Shindig

#296116 22-May-2022 17:53
CPU\GPU: Surface Go has an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU Storage: 128Gb SSD hard disk Memory: 8Gb Ports: headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a micro SD card slot

 

NZ model with a NZ plug original charger. A honey comb black d-Brand skin has been installed on the back of the device for additional protection to the body and paint work.

 

Use it as a tablet or e-reader with its 10" screen size, and extremely portable and light, for a child to use at school.

 

$100

 

Auckland

 

Shipping at buyers expense

 

 

 

 

 

 




Shindig

  #2917319 22-May-2022 18:21
Sold




PsychoSmiley
  #2917510 23-May-2022 10:29
Backup in the optimistic event this somehow falls through?

gehenna
  #2917528 23-May-2022 10:59
Same skin i used on mine!



Shapenz
  #2949641 2-Aug-2022 10:41
Boom - This is available if anyone else wants it? I bought it for my son to use while his school sorted out what they were doing with COVID absences... they've now sorted Chromebooks so no longer needed.

 

 

 

It's now in Hamilton for pickup or can ship.

 

 

 

landcruiserguy
  #2949649 2-Aug-2022 11:03
Keen on this if the price is still the same

