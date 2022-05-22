CPU\GPU: Surface Go has an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y and Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU Storage: 128Gb SSD hard disk Memory: 8Gb Ports: headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a micro SD card slot

NZ model with a NZ plug original charger. A honey comb black d-Brand skin has been installed on the back of the device for additional protection to the body and paint work.

Use it as a tablet or e-reader with its 10" screen size, and extremely portable and light, for a child to use at school.

$100

Auckland

Shipping at buyers expense