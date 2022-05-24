Got one of these no longed needed. Fits in 2x 5.25" bays and can take 8x SAS or SATA 2.5" drives up to 15mm thick.

Has 2x SFF-8087 & 2x Molex plugs on the back... will include the SAS cables for you to connect to an internal HBA.

Paid $250 but I know its kinda niche item.

$99 + shipping from Hamilton

Supermicro M28SAB 8 Bay 2.5" SAS/SATA HDD Mobile Rack

Key Features

8x 2.5" Hot-swap SAS/SATA HDDs

Overheat LED and Alarm

Drive Activity / Failure LED

2x 5.25" Drive Bay Enclosure

2x iPASS Connectors

4cm Cooling Fan 12.5K RPM 16 CFM

https://www.mwave.com.au/product/supermicro-m28sab-8-bay-25-sassata-hdd-mobile-rack-ac18252