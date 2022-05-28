Anyone got something like this they want to sell or swap for an Odroid N2 (4GB) with a dodgy HDMI port (great for Home Assistant as HDMI not used). SBC must support Kodi 19.5 via CoreELEC downloaded here https://coreelec.org/ Go to Downloads > 19.5-Matrix_rc1 (Stable) > New Installation to see the devices CoreELEC will run on.

I have it running on the Odroid N2 now but it seems the HDMI port has become intermittent and I'm now getting flicking lines, weird interference and intermittent blacking out.