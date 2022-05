Unifi UAP-AC-LR access point (like this).

Includes ceiling/wall mount ring, metal backing plate for ceiling tile install, 4x mounting bolts and nuts, 24V PoE injector and PoE injector mounting plate.

Does not include a power cable for the PoE injector (C5 female clover shape, like this).

In excellent condition, running latest firmware, factory reset and ready for adoption.

$100, pick up from Christchurch or I'll ship at your cost.