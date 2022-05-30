Donate to Geekzone
Forums
›
Offers and Wanted
›
FS: Brand new Ubiquiti 802.3at PoE+ injector
patrickslee
31
posts
Geek
ID Verified
#
296212
30-May-2022 16:42
This is an at (30w) injector, not af (15w).
Brand new unused. Got a cheap PoE switch from trademe so no longer needed.
$20
Pick up in Auckland or can post.
