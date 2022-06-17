ShinyChrome

Previously using for an unRAID server but have since migrated that to an FD Node so no longer need the big chongus.

These are an excellent case to build in and I'm only selling to buy a smaller FD case like a Meshify 2 or Torrent Compact for another desktop PC. Highly configurable and it is currently setup in storage mode which can fit up to 14 drives.

It is in great condition and comes in original box with fans (original FD ones, not the Noctuas pictured in last photo), manuals, screws, and spares all accounted for AFAIK. Define 7 specs here and Flex VRC-25 specs here.

Looking for $180 all up + shipping, but I would advise pickup if possible as it is not a small box and probably won't be cheap.

EDIT: Pickup is in Palmerston North, can also drop off locally by arrangement.