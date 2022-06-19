If anyone is potentially keen on an iPhone 11, 128gb, boxed with two cases, installed screen protector, and magnetic car mount please drop me a PM. Phone is in excellent condition, lived in a case and had a screen protector on from Day 1, and has a d-brand skin to the rear.

Looking circa $575, which I think is reasonable based off current TradeMe prices, and that I'm including some accessories. Sale is subject to a couple of things lining up, hence the EOI rather than FS classification at present.

Thanks