New, boxed Soundcast VG5 Bluetooth Speaker.
This is a genuine weatherproof, portable, high-performance Bluetooth speaker. Quality sound reproduction wherever you want it.
Works fine indoors too, the compact size & discreet design allow the VG5 to slot in anywhere.
Key data:
Six-Inch Subwoofer:
From booming bass to crisp high notes, the VG5 takes sound quality to the next level. It's industry-leading six-inch subwoofers make an audible entrance, projecting robust, permeating sound in multiple directions. Release your inner audiophile.
Premium Drivers:
One 6" long-throw woofer in a downward-firing configuration with high efficiency BL ferrite motor design for increased battery life and high-performance IMPP cone with butyl rubber surround.
Two 3" full-range drivers in a stereo 360º array with high SPL Neodymium motor design, aluminum cones and butyl rubber surrounds.
Technology:
Built-in Bluetooth 4.2 technology with 8 memory slots.
Qualcomm® TrueWireless™ Stereo (TWS) Circuitry.
Bluetooth hi-def AAC and aptX™ codecs.
Proprietary 24-bit DSP.
Auto-muting.
Interface:
Backlit multi-modal capacitive touch keypad.
Play/Pause for Bluetooth sources.
Volume control via tap or capacitive touch-wheel.
Power, mute, Bluetooth & TWS buttons.
Fuel-gauge LED array shows power, battery & volume.
Battery:
Rechargeable internal battery with AC power supply.
Play audio via battery or while plugged into USB power.
Amplifiers:
Bi-Amp - 50W + 10 RMS, Class-D.
Connections:
Aux input 1/8" (3.5mm mini jack).
AC/DC power input.
Service.
Bluetooth Hi-Def AAC & aptX codecs.
Dimensions:
43cm x 20cm x 20cm
Weight:
5.5kg.
Retail $799. GZ price - $400 + courier (or pickup Te Aroha / Hamilton)