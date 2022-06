New, boxed Soundcast VG5 Bluetooth Speaker.This is a genuine weatherproof, portable, high-performance Bluetooth speaker. Quality sound reproduction wherever you want it.Works fine indoors too, the compact size & discreet design allow the VG5 to slot in anywhere.Check it out here Key data:Six-Inch Subwoofer:From booming bass to crisp high notes, the VG5 takes sound quality to the next level. It's industry-leading six-inch subwoofers make an audible entrance, projecting robust, permeating sound in multiple directions. Release your inner audiophile.Premium Drivers:One 6" long-throw woofer in a downward-firing configuration with high efficiency BL ferrite motor design for increased battery life and high-performance IMPP cone with butyl rubber surround.Two 3" full-range drivers in a stereo 360º array with high SPL Neodymium motor design, aluminum cones and butyl rubber surrounds.Technology:Built-in Bluetooth 4.2 technology with 8 memory slots.Qualcomm® TrueWireless™ Stereo (TWS) Circuitry.Bluetooth hi-def AAC and aptX™ codecs.Proprietary 24-bit DSP.Auto-muting.Interface:Backlit multi-modal capacitive touch keypad.Play/Pause for Bluetooth sources.Volume control via tap or capacitive touch-wheel.Power, mute, Bluetooth & TWS buttons.Fuel-gauge LED array shows power, battery & volume.Battery:Rechargeable internal battery with AC power supply.Play audio via battery or while plugged into USB power.Amplifiers:Bi-Amp - 50W + 10 RMS, Class-D.Connections:Aux input 1/8" (3.5mm mini jack).AC/DC power input.Service.Bluetooth Hi-Def AAC & aptX codecs.Dimensions:43cm x 20cm x 20cmWeight:5.5kg.Retail $799. GZ price - $400 + courier (or pickup Te Aroha / Hamilton)