Samsung C34J791WTE 34 Inch Curved LED Monitor



Bought as a replacement for my existing Samsung 34" flat panel because I thought there might be advantages in the curved screen but I prefer the flat panel.



Monitor has been used for 3 days only, has been repacked in the original box.



Resolution: 3440x1440 UWQHD



Aspect Ratio: 21:9



Refresh Rate: 100Hz



Connections: Thunderbolt3 x2 (85W, 15W), DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C, USB Hub 3.0 x2, Audio Out



Colour: White / Silver



Built-in 7w speakers are surprisingly good.



PB retail $1,148 85, GZ sale price: $750 + delivery, which won't be cheap - it's a big box.



Pick up from Te Aroha. (Delivery between here & Hamilton is available. Auckland drop-off is possible too.)













