Samsung Galaxy S21 Founders Edition, the high spec version.

Model: SM-G990E

Capacity: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Colour: Graphite Black

Phone has a few slight scratches on the back, all very minor & nothing that affects performance at all but certainly a lesson in the value of protective cases - which I've now fitted so you can't see the blemishes. A factory replacement rear cover is only $30-odd from Amazon. Photos here.

Other than the now-hidden cosmetics, the phone is in perfect condition. Dual SIM, 5G, all the things.

PB retail $1199. GZ sale price $750 + courier.