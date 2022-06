Transfer speed is fine - I sometimes notice that the Pi can take a while to sync (I have it doing music sync along with Teslacam) when pulling out of the driveway but on the road the Pi does turn into USB mode rather quickly and starts recording. You do need good WiFi around where your car. When I return home the upload starts again and if I ever need to upload more events (eg - if I hit the dashcam button in the car to save a recording) I just either turn on sentry mode to keep the car awake or keep the aircon on for a bit while the car is in the driveway until the upload completes.

You'll just need to make a mount on your Synology for the TeslaUSB but that works no problems. I've got separate mounts for music and dashcam and did the initial sync with the Pi just simply running on my desk for a few hours (for the music). I have a 128gb mount for dashcam and 80gb for music configured with a 256gb card. Note also, I don't really use the music but it is handy to have some locally stored tunes for when you're in the middle of nowhere with no mobile coverage.

Mine is powered by the Tesla's USB totally fine. Initially I was running a Pi 4 off this and didn't have a problem but switched to the Pi Zero 2 just to save glovebox space. I suspect the Pi Zero 2 will use less power also so you shouldn't run into a power delivery issue.

Card I am using is a SanDisk High Endurance 256gb card purchased from Amazon AU Here. I personally had a Samsung 500gb SSD in the car but this lasted a couple of weeks only because I had to keep removing it to grab footage - this got annoying quickly :)

There are several apps to stitch video like you see on the Model 3 Dashcam Group but one I've used is simply the browser interface here: https://teslacam.org/viewer/ - you're best to experiment what works well for you.