Surplus to requirements now - no longer produced but the best multiremotes out there and still the best solution if you need IR and internet controls in the same setup. Both have been in daily use up until a few months ago, when renovations and upgrades mean they aren't required.

1 Logitech Harmony Smart Control

With original power supply, 2x extender cables for the blaster, hub, and remote. $100

1 Logitech Harmony Elite

Original p/s, 2 extenders, blaster hub and remote with cradle for recharging (battery still good). There's a small scratch on the screen which doesn't effect function shown in photo, looks better in real life! $150

Also:

1 Netgear A6100 wifi usb adapter. https://www.downloads.netgear.com/files/GDC/A6100/A6100_DS.pdf - used once, no box, $30

Pickup Dunedin or courier at buyer's expense (the wifi adapter will go in a padded envelope).

Cheers

