As per the Trump thread in the Politics subform: I'm looking at selling my collection of Dilbert books. Mostly paperbacks, but a few hardcovers. I don't read them anymore anyway, so if someone would like them from the era before Scott Adams changed to become the Trump-adorer he is now, please message me and we can see if I have anything that interests you.

These are mostly from the 90s, but I'll see about putting together a list of them tomorrow.