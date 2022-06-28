I have two Microsoft Surface 4 Pro laptops free to a good home

These are just the laptop with NO keyboard cover or powerpack

There are two units with the following issues

Surface Pro 4 i5 2.4Ghz 8Gb RAM 250Gb SSD Good Screen

Fault: Battery swollen and pushing the screen ( thats OK ) out

Surface Pro 4 i5 2.4Ghz 8Gb RAM 250Gb SSD Good Screen

Fault: Battery dead. System if poser is off loses CMOS as well.

If anyone wants them they are available for pickup in Auckland

Note I understand swapping the battery in these models has an average sucesss rate

and these units are probably better to use for parts.

PM Message me.

Bruce