I have two Microsoft Surface 4 Pro laptops free to a good home
These are just the laptop with NO keyboard cover or powerpack
There are two units with the following issues
Surface Pro 4 i5 2.4Ghz 8Gb RAM 250Gb SSD Good Screen
Fault: Battery swollen and pushing the screen ( thats OK ) out
Surface Pro 4 i5 2.4Ghz 8Gb RAM 250Gb SSD Good Screen
Fault: Battery dead. System if poser is off loses CMOS as well.
If anyone wants them they are available for pickup in Auckland
Note I understand swapping the battery in these models has an average sucesss rate
and these units are probably better to use for parts.
PM Message me.
Bruce