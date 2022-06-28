The old man has let the moths out and bought a new TV, he gets the new one installed in a couple of weeks.
Noel Leeming said they would take the old one away and scrap it.
I would rather that someone who wants it can have it.
It will be available in a couple of weeks as the NL install crew is busy.
The Remote is not fully functional so will need to be pulled apart and cleaned or replaced ( universal )
The TV is not smart but does have an ethernet port so will support DLNA
TV is approx 2010 vintage.
Has DVBT freeview and is 1929 x 1080
Collection will be from Tamahere Eventide Home & Village. He may or may not be able to help you, he is fairly fit and able on a good day.
Let me know if you are interested and I will put you in touch with the old man.
John