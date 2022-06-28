The old man has let the moths out and bought a new TV, he gets the new one installed in a couple of weeks.

Noel Leeming said they would take the old one away and scrap it.

I would rather that someone who wants it can have it.

It will be available in a couple of weeks as the NL install crew is busy.

The Remote is not fully functional so will need to be pulled apart and cleaned or replaced ( universal )

The TV is not smart but does have an ethernet port so will support DLNA

TV is approx 2010 vintage.

Has DVBT freeview and is 1929 x 1080

Collection will be from Tamahere Eventide Home & Village. He may or may not be able to help you, he is fairly fit and able on a good day.

Let me know if you are interested and I will put you in touch with the old man.

John