Powercolor RX560 2gb DDR5 memory graphics card.

DVI, HDMI and Displayport outputs.

No additional PSU connector required - unusual for RX560, had to import this from the US in order to get this model!

Used in a HP office desktop to get dual monitors…so not taxed! No longer use the desktop, no longer need the graphics card!

Also compatible with hackintosh, might be useful for some.

$130 delivered or pickup Christchurch. Photos available on request.