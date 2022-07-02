Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lachlanw

50 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#298624 2-Jul-2022 12:32
Send private message

Hi all,

 

A couple of old bits and pieces in the garage free to a good home if there is any interest.

 

1. Sensibo V1, comes with the hub and 2 controllers, these are the battery operated ones which ended up annoying me so I switched to v2.

 

2. Icybox IDE drive enclosure with USB connector, this was purchased in the UK, so comes with UK plug. Assume it's okay to switch out the cable for a NZ one.

 

https://www.newegg.com/icy-box-ib-360u-bl/p/N82E16817714017

 

 

 

Haven't tested either lately sorry. Pick up is Hillsborough Auckland, or I am down in Te Rapa Hamilton on a weekly basis. I can also ship at your cost. 

quebec
746 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2937475 2-Jul-2022 12:36
Send private message quote this post

PM’d for Sensibo

