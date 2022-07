As new condition, rarely-used iPad 6th Gen, or as Apple so eloquently stated - iPad 9.7 (2018) Cellular.



Battery life is 95% with just 88 charge cycles.



Space Grey / Black with 32GB storage.



Running iOS 15.5 with no problems.



Trademe has equivalent WiFi-only iPads from $350 (unknown cycle count though) & Cellular models from $470. So GZ price $330 + courier.



