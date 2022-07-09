So I am downsizing my setup and my preferred headphones are so easy to drive that my current main setup is overkill - I am likely going to use me EX5 and maybe get a DX5pro at some point.

Amp is under 2 years old, mint with all original packaging. Bought from Addicted to Audio in town

DAC is around 6 months old - also mint with remote and all original packaging.

New the Amp is around $850 currently and the Amp about $650

Looking for $500 for the amp and $350 for the DAC - $800 for the pair.

Can ship or pickup from West Auckland as you like.