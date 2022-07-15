RTX 3060ti xc for sale Was purchased end of Feb from PB Tech.

Still have around 2.5 years warranty remaining.

Is LHR model and never been mined with.

Works great only blemish on card is a couple of scratches on the IO where I installed it in my case.

Have too many computers so parting some out expect some other parts to go up soon. Would prefer pickup from Freemans Bay in Auckland city but can ship at buyers risk and expense.

Looking for $650

Pics at the link below:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/M2gvr3ikPyjoJUj28