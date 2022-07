Wanting to upgrade the RAM of 3 thin clients i just bought for the homelab.

The RAM inside currently is a 4GB 1Rx8 PC3L-12800 with a spare slot. Considering 4GB or 8GB depending on price i guess.

Seeing if there is anyone here with some RAM they are willing to part with before i look on Trademe!

I'm in Auckland so can pick up otherwise shipping is also fine

Cheers