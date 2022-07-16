Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and WantedFREE: Xeon server in SFF case, 24 GB ECC, 650W PSU
cddt

#298788 16-Jul-2022 12:04
Free to a good home.

 

 

 

Location: Mt Eden, Auckland, must be collected unless you live close to my commute in which case I could drop it off during the week.

 

 

 

Specs:

 

Xeon X3440 CPU

 

Supermicro X8SIL-F motherboard

 

3x8GB ECC registered RAM (there was a fourth matching stick but it went bad)

 

650W PSU (a couple of years old, not as old as the rest of the hardware)

 

Bitfenix Prodigy Case (it may be the Prodigy M model, they are similar enough I can't tell the difference.

 

No drives

 

 

 

I've got a nasty cold right now (negative for covid...) so would prefer if pick up was next weekend, but if anyone wants this feel free to reserve it now. :)

 

 

 

One disclaimer is that the power button on the case doesn't boot the motherboard after it's been shut down - not sure if this is a fault with the case button or to do with the motherboard/IPMI configuration, but if you power on at the wall it boots normally. Wasn't a problem for me as I was running as a server for a year. As is, where is, no warranties, price reflects this. :)

cddt

  #2942792 16-Jul-2022 13:17
Pending

