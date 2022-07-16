CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8650U CPU @ 1.90GHz (8 CPUs), ~2.1GHz

Memory: 16384MB RAM

256 SSD Hard Disk

Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

Integrated UHD Graphics 620

Charger with USB port for additional charging

1x USB C, 2x USB 3 and SDCard

I can provide the full DXDiag System Report, the Win11 System information and the Battery Health report.

Minor blemishes around the battery charging port and on the back of the device.

It has been my daily driver bought from new, but under utilised.

The original packaging is provided

Auckland based

Shipping at buyers expense

https://imgur.com/a/LfNZeRX

$950