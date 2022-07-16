- CPU: Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8650U CPU @ 1.90GHz (8 CPUs), ~2.1GHz
- Memory: 16384MB RAM
- 256 SSD Hard Disk
- Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Integrated UHD Graphics 620
- Charger with USB port for additional charging
- 1x USB C, 2x USB 3 and SDCard
I can provide the full DXDiag System Report, the Win11 System information and the Battery Health report.
Minor blemishes around the battery charging port and on the back of the device.
It has been my daily driver bought from new, but under utilised.
The original packaging is provided
Auckland based
Shipping at buyers expense
$950