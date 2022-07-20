Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lemonwedges808

#298836 20-Jul-2022 14:39
For sale is an EVGA RTX 3070 XC3 Black edition

 

 

 

Looking for $850

 

 

 

Works well just getting rid of excess parts to purchase a new car.

 

 

 

Is a non LHR model bought in late 2020.

 

 

 

Has not been mined with only used for high refresh rate gaming at 1080p

 

 

 

Pics below:

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/jTW7JAkgyVVSFETR9

 

 

 

Pickup available from Freemans Bay in Auckland Central or can ship at buyer's risk and expense.

 

 

 

Card is in a working computer at the moment so happy to show it functioning on pickup.

 

 

 

Any questions please ask.

 

 

 

 

Lias
  #2952702 9-Aug-2022 19:37
You can get a brand new 3070 for $869 now and the price is only going downwards now.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAGBV331621/Gigabyte-Geforce-RTX-3060-Ti-VISION-OC-20-LHR-8GB




lemonwedges808

  #2952703 9-Aug-2022 19:37
Yup sold this for $700

