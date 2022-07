Apple iPad Pro 10.5” 64GB Space Grey*

*Screen Issue.

At the very top of the screen is what looks to be the beginnings of a hairline scratch. Its almost impossible to see as I have a paper style screen protector. Just letting you know.

It is Model MQDT2X/A

WiFi

Touch id

Extras:

Original Apple box

Original Unused apple charger

Apple style Flip case

Good Quality Bluetooth keyboard (fits well)

paper feel screen

$600 incl delivery NZ