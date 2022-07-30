Having a clean out



2017 NVIDIA Shield TV with game controller and remote.

Originally bought from Amazon before they were available in NZ so comes with a plug adaptor.

Excellent condition - only selling as I've upgraded to the Pro edition.

Have all original packaging.

$200 + shipping



Harmony One remote plus cradle and power adaptor.

Battery seems to hold a decent charge. Have taken it out and charged it up as it hasn't been used for a while.

$120 + shipping



Harmony 525 remote

Good condition. Has been in storage for a while and powers up fine with new batteries.

$75 + shipping



Intel NUC DN2820FYK

Intel Celeron 2830

8GB Ram

256GB SSD from memory (will check today and update)

Original packaging and power adaptor

$180 + shipping



Pro-ject Primary E Phono turntable black.

Excellent condition.

Selling as have upgraded to new turntable.

Excellent entry level turntable from a proper turntable manufacturer.

Have all original packaging and accessories.

$300 + shipping



All the above are from a smoke free home and well looked after.



Will post pictures of all later today.



If not sold by tomorrow night all will be going on TradeMe.



Open to reasonable offers - PM me.



Happy for pick up - location is Inglewood, Taranaki. May be able to drop off in New Plymouth depending on location.

