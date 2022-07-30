Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tukapa1

593 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#298957 30-Jul-2022 09:28
Having a clean out

2017 NVIDIA Shield TV with game controller and remote.
Originally bought from Amazon before they were available in NZ so comes with a plug adaptor.
Excellent condition - only selling as I've upgraded to the Pro edition.
Have all original packaging.
$200 + shipping

Harmony One remote plus cradle and power adaptor.
Battery seems to hold a decent charge. Have taken it out and charged it up as it hasn't been used for a while.
$120 + shipping

Harmony 525 remote
Good condition. Has been in storage for a while and powers up fine with new batteries.
$75 + shipping

Intel NUC DN2820FYK
Intel Celeron 2830
8GB Ram
256GB SSD from memory (will check today and update)
Original packaging and power adaptor
$180 + shipping

Pro-ject Primary E Phono turntable black.
Excellent condition.
Selling as have upgraded to new turntable.
Excellent entry level turntable from a proper turntable manufacturer.
Have all original packaging and accessories.
$300 + shipping

All the above are from a smoke free home and well looked after.

Will post pictures of all later today.

If not sold by tomorrow night all will be going on TradeMe.

Open to reasonable offers - PM me.

Happy for pick up - location is Inglewood, Taranaki. May be able to drop off in New Plymouth depending on location.

  #2948304 30-Jul-2022 12:16
Update on the NUC - corrections in bold;

 

Intel NUC DN2820FYK
Intel Celeron 2820
8GB Ram
128GB SSD
Original packaging and power adaptor

 

$180 + shipping

