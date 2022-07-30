Having a clean out
2017 NVIDIA Shield TV with game controller and remote.
Originally bought from Amazon before they were available in NZ so comes with a plug adaptor.
Excellent condition - only selling as I've upgraded to the Pro edition.
Have all original packaging.
$200 + shipping
Harmony One remote plus cradle and power adaptor.
Battery seems to hold a decent charge. Have taken it out and charged it up as it hasn't been used for a while.
$120 + shipping
Harmony 525 remote
Good condition. Has been in storage for a while and powers up fine with new batteries.
$75 + shipping
Intel NUC DN2820FYK
Intel Celeron 2830
8GB Ram
256GB SSD from memory (will check today and update)
Original packaging and power adaptor
$180 + shipping
Pro-ject Primary E Phono turntable black.
Excellent condition.
Selling as have upgraded to new turntable.
Excellent entry level turntable from a proper turntable manufacturer.
Have all original packaging and accessories.
$300 + shipping
All the above are from a smoke free home and well looked after.
Will post pictures of all later today.
If not sold by tomorrow night all will be going on TradeMe.
Open to reasonable offers - PM me.
Happy for pick up - location is Inglewood, Taranaki. May be able to drop off in New Plymouth depending on location.