Selling as I intend to upgrade in a few months, and I already have an S22 Ultra as my daily. No functional issues, the hinge/displays/buttons/speakers/cameras/etc are all as-new. The interior display protector has not moved at all.

Almost pristine condition other than one minor scuff on the front bottom-right glass (not the interior display), as shown in photo and not visible in normal operation of the display. Rear has always had a skin on it so is as-new, and the edges are also as-new. The circle on the back is just a Magsafe magnet so I can attach it to my desk dock. It's attached to the skin rather than the phone itself, so will come off without damaging anything.

Comes in original box, with Samsung's own cover with integrated S-Pen holder. Also the aramid shell case. And the Spigen Thin Fit P, which I found to be the very best case with integrated S-Pen holder.

Looks to be around $2600-$2800 new, depending on where you go at the moment. I'm happy with offers over $1500 for everything + postage (or pickup in Wellington CBD/Ngaio).