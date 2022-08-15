As the title suggests, I'm parting out my (previously for sale) R710 dell server. Currently I have two dead PSUs and honestly it ended up being cheaper to buy another whole server then to fix this one by buying another PSU.



Parts that should still be fine:

Chassis $20

Motherboard (on its own, $35)

IDRAC6 Enterprise module $20

RAID card (the Dell PERC one it comes with) $15

2x Intel Xeon L5640 6 core 12 thread CPUs $10 each

32GB DDR3 ECC $25



Parts that are dead:

2x 870w PSUs



Am happy to negotiate pricing but not after shitloads, if you want to take the whole thing off my hands I'll do it for $95 pick up.



Anything that isn't the motherboard or chassis I am happy to post around NZ for $15 extra. Everything was working prior to the PSU failing, and as it is the PSU is currently in a safety mode where it knows something's wrong and refuses to boot up with it, so components should be fine.



Pickup is in Hamilton