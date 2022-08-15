Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#299150 15-Aug-2022 16:09
As the title suggests, I'm parting out my (previously for sale) R710 dell server. Currently I have two dead PSUs and honestly it ended up being cheaper to buy another whole server then to fix this one by buying another PSU.

Parts that should still be fine:
Chassis $20
Motherboard (on its own, $35)
IDRAC6 Enterprise module $20
RAID card (the Dell PERC one it comes with) $15
2x Intel Xeon L5640 6 core 12 thread CPUs $10 each
32GB DDR3 ECC $25

Parts that are dead:
2x 870w PSUs

Am happy to negotiate pricing but not after shitloads, if you want to take the whole thing off my hands I'll do it for $95 pick up.

Anything that isn't the motherboard or chassis I am happy to post around NZ for $15 extra. Everything was working prior to the PSU failing, and as it is the PSU is currently in a safety mode where it knows something's wrong and refuses to boot up with it, so components should be fine.

Pickup is in Hamilton

  #2955022 15-Aug-2022 17:33
What form is that RAM in please?

  #2955023 15-Aug-2022 17:36
Pretty sure it's all DDR3-1600 ECC, will double check after dinner.

  #2955025 15-Aug-2022 17:42
If the RAM is ECC non-registered I will take it.  PM coming.

