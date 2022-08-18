Brand new and unopened. Got two in from Amazon, only need one. Owes me $80 with shipping if anyone interested. Will post for free or collect Beach Haven, Auckland.
RS820+, DS213J, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Intel NUC i7.
Hi will this fit my Intel NUC?
Hi will this fit my Intel NUC?
Most likely. What's the model #?
Intel NUC7i5BNH
Intel NUC7i5BNH
Like my NUC5i7RYH, your unit has a M.2 2280 slot so it will fit as long as your operating system can boot from NVMe. I use Home Assistant with mine and that supports NVMe boot.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/95067/intel-nuc-kit-nuc7i5bnh.html
