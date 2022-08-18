Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: 512GB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by Silicon Power - NIB
xbmcnut

#299187 18-Aug-2022 16:34
Brand new and unopened. Got two in from Amazon, only need one. Owes me $80 with shipping if anyone interested. Will post for free or collect Beach Haven, Auckland.

 

 




Create new topic
xyeovillian
  #2956219 18-Aug-2022 16:39
Hi will this fit my Intel NUC?

 

 

xbmcnut

  #2956272 18-Aug-2022 16:47
xyeovillian:

 

Hi will this fit my Intel NUC?

 

 

Most likely. What's the model #?




xyeovillian
  #2956275 18-Aug-2022 16:49
Intel NUC7i5BNH



xbmcnut

  #2956276 18-Aug-2022 16:54
xyeovillian:

 

Intel NUC7i5BNH

 

 

Like my NUC5i7RYH, your unit has a M.2 2280 slot so it will fit as long as your operating system can boot from NVMe. I use Home Assistant with mine and that supports NVMe boot.

 

https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/products/95067/intel-nuc-kit-nuc7i5bnh.html

 

 




