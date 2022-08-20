Cable Ways Floor Cabinet on castors – 18 rack units, two lockable Perspex doors and two fans.

Similar to Cable Ways PSCPT2SAV609020 but with 18 rack units not 20.

http://www.cable-ways.co.nz/shop/about-cableways/indoor-plant-cabinets/PSC+cabinets/Officepac-Floor-Standing-Cabinets/20U+Fully+Built+Cabinet.html

It has two 110 or 120mm fans in bottom of cabinet. The cabinet is black, used, okay condition but a corner of the top needs to be refastened with a couple of nuts and bolts or rivets.

Outside Dimensions

Cabinet w/o castors: 880 x 600 x 900 (HxWxD mm)

Cabinet w/ castors: 970 x 600 x 900 (HxWxD mm)

I live in the Auckland city centre on Shortland Street. It is just too big for me to use or continue to store. FREE to a good home. Pick it up and become the owner of a useful high quality cabinet.

A friend, who has a small trailer, has offered free delivery on Wednesday 24 August, around mid-day, if you are not too far away, i.e. close-in NorthShore, West Auckland or South Auckland.