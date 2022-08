This is a wallet style case, handmade in Saint Tropez by French luxury leather craftsmen Noreve. In black vegetable tanned leather.I had it made for my phone but never used it because delivery was delayed by months and I’d moved to an Apple case meanwhile.Unused and in original packaging. Cost over $300.GZ price $200 Inc shipping. Lovely gift for yourself or someone special. Very rare in NZ and quite possibly the only one.(NB also on TM so pm if you’re interested)