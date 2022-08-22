From mid-2011. Running the latest firmware (2.65)



This is originally a 3014A (100MHz) but has the 200 MHz license applied.



4 analog channels, 16 digital channels

200 MHz, 4 GSa/s



In basically as-new cosmetic condition, as my home lab is pretty clean. All functions working properly.



Comes with:

4x N2862B original Keysight 150 MHz analog probes (no accessory packs, just the probes)

1x N6450 Original Keysight MSO digital probes

Original Keysight calibration certificate

All options enabled, I'm pretty sure (actual licenses, not with a firmware hack)

Keysight LAN/VGA plugin



I'm open to offers, but hoping to get circa NZ $5000.