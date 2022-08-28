I have a Withings Scanwatch (black, 42 mm) that I got from here late last year. It's been an awesome smartwatch, looks great, though got a Garmin for my birthday and it's just been sitting on a desk since. Comes with the black nylon strap, charger and what's in the photo. Asking 200 + shipping

Also selling the Saitek X52 Pro, used it for Elite Dangerous and DCS World, great stick, but just don't use it anymore. I've replaced the centering spring for the rudder, as it broke, there's a small amount of play but it's easily removed from the software. Asking 150 + shipping

Am based in New Plymouth but do get to Hamilton and Whanganui occasionally if delivery to either of those helps.