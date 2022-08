6 x Seagate Expansion Desktop Drive 3TB

These are brand new, still sealed, no receipt or warranty provided, Geekzone price $80

5 x ADATA SP920SS 256GB 2.5 SATA SSD

In used condition but working, no warranty, Geekzone price: $20

3 x ADATA SX900 256GB 2.5 SATA SSD

In used condition but working, no warranty, Geekzone price: $20

Payment to account number only, pickup Manurewa, Auckland or shipping at your cost.