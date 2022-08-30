Hi all,

I have a pile of working enterprise grade IT equipment here that I'm currently working through and preparing for sale, located in Palmerston North.

There's enough here to set yourself up a pretty sweet virtual infrastructure environment.

Core Switches:

HPE Aruba 5406R zl2 core chassis switches x 2 - 1 x 24 port RJ45 10/100/1000BASE-T and 1 x 8 port SFP+ 10 GbE module in each.

https://www.arubanetworks.com/assets/ds/DS_5400Rzl2SwitchSeries.pdf

Factory reset and ready to go - $1k each

4 x HPE J9150A SFP+ 10 GbE modules - offers

SAN:

Dell Compellent SC4020 with Fibre Channel and iSCSI ports, dual controllers and 14 x 1.09 TB 10k disks.

https://i.dell.com/sites/csdocuments/Business_large-Business_Documents/en/DellStorage_SC4020_Spec_Sheet_030714.pdf

$3k

Fibre Channel Switches:

Cisco MDS9124 Multilayer Fabric Switches x 2, populated with 4 Gbps SFP's

https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/products/storage-networking/mds-9124-multilayer-fabric-switch/index.html

Factory reset and ready to go - $500 each

A pile of rack mount servers including a Dell FX2 chassis with 2 server sleds installed - still to work through these and provide specs

Feel free to PM with enquiries and/or photos.