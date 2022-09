Fully working ASUS Strix GTX970 graphics card. Absolute beast of a card back in its day and still holds its own today. Very quiet running. Happily handle Roblox, Fortnite etc. 4gb GDDR5 onboard. Outputs are 2x DVI, 1 HDMI, 1x DisplayPort

Pickup Whangaparaoa or post for extra $15. Will be wrapped in antistatic bag/box.