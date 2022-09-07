Have a near new Ubiquiti Gen2 Plus Cloudkey with 1TB HDD - was in place for around 8-10 weeks before it was upgraded to a UNVR. Under warranty until Jan 2023. HDD SMART is normal, this HDD is the original drive, but was not installed for most of the time the Cloudkey was in use, so has had very minimal use.



Cloudkey has been reset & is in basically as-new condition, some very minor scratches etc, hardly noticeable. No original packaging. Will ship non-rural for free, or $6 for rural.



Will provide GST invoice with sale.



Asking $290 ono.