FS: HP USB-C Dock Gen 5
#299456 9-Sep-2022 11:58
I have a couple of these HP USB-C Gen 5 docks. They are new in box if anyone is interested - https://support.hp.com/nz-en/document/c06386359 

 

$200 inc shipping.

 

PM if interested.

  #2965093 9-Sep-2022 13:36
Can you run a screen off the USB-C port?

 

It says Data... but unclear if any specs attached to that abilitiy.

 

 




  #2965094 9-Sep-2022 13:40
I was using one of these daily with two external monitors and my laptop display, but I don't believe it supports video out on the USB C Port, never had a USB C Monitor to test it with, data to me implies data transfer for things like file transfers etc... I'm sure they would have it featured if it was video out.

  #2965103 9-Sep-2022 13:53
Screenshot from HP's specs. Data only. 

 

 

 

