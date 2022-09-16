Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
https://www.sony-asia.com/electronics/av-receivers/str-dh770

 

Didn't support eARC or VRR with my home setup + PS5, so I upgraded to a Denon.

 

As far as I can tell it is in full working order!

 

Coming from a house with 2 dogs and 3 cats I think it could probably do with a really thorough air-dusting/cleaning to ensure it can keep trucking - I dread to think how much dust there must be inside...

 

No box, but it has the remote.

 

****PICKUP ONLY FROM WEST AUCKLAND****

 

Sorry, but I am not going to ship this anywhere, so please don't ask!

 

:)




PLEASE! KEEN!

 

 




xpd:

 

PLEASE! KEEN!

 

 

 

 

 

 

You were first to raise hand by 1 minute!

 

It is yours if you want it - PM me for details




Gotta be quick around here!



gehenna: Gotta be quick around here!

 

 

 




Fast Furious Johnny Tran Meme Template - Piñata Farms - The best meme generator and meme maker for video & image memes




